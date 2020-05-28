Arsenal boost as Philippe Coutinho sets his heart on a Premier League return

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Philippe Coutinho in the summer as a new report claims he wants a return to the Premier League.

The Brazilian has struggled for form since he left Liverpool in 2018 and after playing in two different leagues since then, it seems the Premier League is the competition that is perfect for him.

He is on loan at Bayern Munich this season but his inconsistency has forced the Germans to abandon their pursuit of a permanent deal for him and now another team can land him in the summer.

This is because Barcelona doesn’t consider him a part of their long-term future as he has struggled during his time with them.

The Spaniards also have one of the biggest wage bills in world football, and the coronavirus pandemic is forcing them to get some players off their wage bill.

A new report from Spain via MundoDeportivo is claiming that the midfielder is heading to the Premier League in the summer as his agent has told Barcelona that he is taking him back to the competition that they signed him from.

This would come as a boost to Arsenal who are keen to land him even if it would only be on a season-long loan deal.

However, the same report claims that the Gunners aren’t the only English team looking to sign him with Leicester City, Newcastle, Chelsea, and Manchester United also looking to land him.