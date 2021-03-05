Arsenal boost as Premier League rivals identify replacement for target

Arsenal’s chances of signing Tariq Lamptey has been boosted by a report claiming that Brighton is already planning for life without the English youngster.

Lamptey has emerged as one of the best youngsters in England in recent seasons and he has continued his fine form for the Seagulls in this campaign.

Arsenal sees him as the perfect replacement for Hector Bellerin, who they might sell in the summer.

Bellerin has been at the Emirates since 2011 and has remained one of the key players at the club.

However, he has interest from the likes of Juventus, PSG and Barcelona which might see him leave the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal is rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta and they may not turn down a good offer for the Spaniard.

Should he leave, Lamptey is one contender to move to the Emirates as a replacement.

The Gunners aren’t the only team looking to sign the former Chelsea man and Brighton has now moved to secure a replacement.

Todofichajes says the Seagulls have identified Ashley Young as the player to replace him.

Young is currently at Inter Milan, but he would not reject the chance to return to England and finish his career in the Premier League.