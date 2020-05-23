Arsenal boost as PSG targets replacement for Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Layvin Kurzawa for free from PSG this summer after the French champions identify his replacement, reports Le10Sport.

Kurzawa will be out of contract at PSG at the end of next month after the French Ligue 1 was ended prematurely.

The defender has decided not to sign a new deal with PSG, opening the door for him to move to the Emirates.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager late last year, but Arsenal decided against moving for him in the last transfer window.

The Gunners are still looking to sign him for free and some reports claimed that PSG was still hoping to keep hold of him.

However, this latest report on his future claims that PSG has identified Juventus’ Alex Sandro as his replacement.

The Frenchmen have reportedly decided to move on from Kurzawa and they have made contact over the transfer of Sandro.

Kurzawa is one of the most sought-after free agents as clubs look to get the best value from the free agency market.

Mikel Arteta still has Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney as left-backs to choose from. However, the Spaniard might sell the former in the next transfer window because he is too injury-prone.