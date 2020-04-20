Arsenal boost as report claims that Thomas Lemar’s days are numbered in Madrid

A report from Spain is claiming that Arsenal target, Thomas Lemar could be on the move this summer as he continues to struggle in the Spanish capital.

Lemar joined Atletico Madrid after missing out on a move to Arsenal in 2017. He has struggled in Spain despite making an impressive start to life in the Super Cup against Real Madrid. His form has been made to look even worse because his goal drought is now up to a year.

During that time, Marçà reports that several other defenders have scored more than once for their teams, and goalkeepers have even created chances for their teams while the Frenchman toils and has no goal nor assists to show for it.

Diego Simeone has admitted that the World Cup winner hasn’t performed to the level that they expected him to when they beat other suitors to his signature.

There have been rumours that the Spanish side would be more than happy to get him off their books when the right offer comes and Marçà has corroborated that by claiming that: “Although he’s contracted until 2023, Lemar’s days in Madrid are numbered.”

Reports have credited Mikel Arteta with an interest in the former AS Monaco man as the Spaniard believes that he can succeed where Simeone has failed to help the Frenchman reach his undoubted potentials.