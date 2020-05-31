Arsenal boost as Ryan Fraser joins same agency as Mikel Arteta

In what could be a boost to Arsenal, Ryan Fraser has ditched his former agent to join the same agency that represents Mikel Arteta.

Fraser will become a free agent when the Premier League season eventually comes to an end and the Scotsman can start talking to a new team now.

He has been linked with a move to a number of top English sides this season, but Arsenal and Tottenham are the two major clubs looking to sign him.

Both teams are confident that they would beat the other for his signature, but Arsenal may have earned an advantage in the race.

The latest report from the Star about his future claims that the winger has ditched his long-term representative to pitch his tent with WMG, the same agency that represents Arteta.

This might be good news for Arsenal because the agency already has a relationship with the club.

Fraser was an Arsenal target in the summer as the Gunners sought to get a winger, however, they couldn’t do a deal with Bournemouth and they decided to sign Nicolas Pepe instead.

The Scotsman has not had the best of seasons in the Premier League, but his suitors no doubt believe that they can get his last season performance from him again if they sign him.