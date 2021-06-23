Arsenal boost as Sterling rejects a move to Premier League rivals

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to win the race for Manchester City star, Raheem Sterling.

The England attacker has emerged as a serious transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s side this summer.

City failed to win the Champions League after finally reaching the final and that could see them sell some of their stars.

They are also interested in a move for Harry Kane as they look to replace Sergio Aguero.

Kane won’t come cheap and they have been tipped to add some players as a sweetener in their bid for the Englishman.

One of the players is Sterling and this makes Spurs Arsenal’s main challengers for the signature of the England man.

However, ESPN reveals that the former Liverpool man isn’t interested in being a part of a swap deal.

Sterling has two more seasons left on the contract he signed in 2018 and there haven’t been talks of a new contract since then.

However, the report maintains that Sterling will leave the Etihad on his own terms and he is prepared to reject any attempt to force him out.

This means Arsenal can still win the race for his signature and the fact that he worked well with Mikel Arteta at the Etihad could help the Gunners seal the deal.