Arsenal boost as their Israeli target looks set to leave his present club

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Manor Solomon, as it has been revealed that it is just a matter of time before he leaves Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Israeli attacker who looks set to follow the likes of Willian and Elano to move from his Ukrainian club to the Premier League.

Sports Arena via Tuttomercatoweb claims Arsenal made a bid of £17 million to sign him in the summer but were unsuccessful.

Aston Villa also tried to sign him before they moved for Leon Bailey.

He remains the subject of interest from the Gunners, Villa, Atalanta and AS Roma.

His agent, Shlomy Ben Ezra, spoke about his future recently and confirmed that he had offers from different clubs in the last transfer window, but they were rejected before insisting that it is a matter of time before he leaves.

“Shakhtar refused (offers from) anyone who approached them (during the summer),” Ezra said via the same report.

“January is another starting point because there’s another transfer window but it depends on the team’s results in the Champions League. In the end, (a move away) will happen.”

Solomon is still just 22 and would fit into Arsenal’s plans of building a team of young players to revitalise their underperforming club.