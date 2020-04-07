Arsenal boost as their La Liga target is reportedly learning the English language

Arsenal target, Pau Torres might be eyeing a move to the Emirates after revealing that he has been learning English to pass time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Villarreal defender became an Arsenal transfer target as soon as Mikel Arteta became the club manager.

A January move was discussed before Arsenal decided against making a major signing and they settled for the loan move of Pablo Mari.

Mari has impressed in the two games he has played for the Gunners, but his loan deal could be cut short because of the coronavirus crisis and Torres remains on Arsenal’s radar.

The Gunners have plans to bring in a few new players when the transfer window reopens and Torres might just be positioning himself for a smooth transition in England.

When asked about his routine during his time off regular football training and matches, He told El Periodico Mediterraneo as cited by the Sun:

“In the morning I do the training regime and then I eat in line with the guidelines established by the club.

“In the afternoon, after lunch, I study a few languages ​​because I was learning English and now is a good time to resume it.”

Torres is one of the players that Arsenal reportedly asked Santi Cazorla about a few months ago.