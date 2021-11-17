Arsenal boost as their transfer target decides he wants to play in the Premier League

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Denis Zakaria as a new report claims he favours a Premier League move.

The midfielder has been on the radar of top European clubs as he approaches the end of his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Swiss midfielder has already sparked a bidding war among top European clubs with the likes of Juventus and AS Roma keeping an interest in his signature.

Both clubs could ideally beat the Gunners to his signature, but Fichajes.net says he has chosen a move to the Premier League over any other competition.

Arsenal is the leading EPL club among his list of suitors, and this development means he is there for the taking now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zakaria has continued to improve and his performances for club and country in recent weeks have been tremendous.

Any player Arsenal adds to the squad at the Emirates now is one that should help them continue their path to becoming a top club again.

Zakaria can help them achieve that and he is ideally one of the best replacements for Mohamed Elneny that will soon be on the free-agent market.

Arsenal will hope another club doesn’t convince him to ignore their interest in the January transfer window.