Arsenal boost as they are told Frenchman would love to play for them

Boubacar Kamara is one of a number of players that has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

This is an important transfer window for Arsenal and they have been living up to some expectations of their fans after adding Ben White and looking to keep Granit Xhaka in their squad.

The Gunners remain in the market for a few more targets and Kamara could make his way to the Emirates.

The 21-year-old is originally a defender, but he can also play as a defensive midfielder.

This versatility is one of the reasons why Arsenal would benefit from adding him to their squad.

They are not actively pursuing a transfer for him now, but with just 11 months left on his current Marseille deal, he is one of the best players on the market at the moment.

French football expert Adam White was speaking about his future recently and reckoned that he would opt to join Arsenal despite having interest from other clubs.

He told The Transfer Tavern: “I think Marseille will sell Kamara because his contract is expiring and they need to. They’ve spent a surprising amount on transfers this summer for a club that was supposedly in some financial difficulties beforehand.

“I think £15million, perhaps with bonuses, is an absolute steal for Kamara.

“Would he be interested in going to Arsenal or Newcastle? My reading of the situation is that he would see Arsenal as a nice move.”