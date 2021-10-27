Arsenal boost as they could land Euro 2020 winner for free next summer

Torino boss Ivan Juric has confirmed that Arsenal target, Andrea Belotti, will not be extending his stay with them in a boost to the Gunners’ chance of signing him.

He said via The Sun: “Belotti won’t sign the contract extension.”

Juric added: “He won’t leave in January, he’ll see himself here till the end of the season.

“It’s useless to speculate, nothing will happen.

“I hope he will have a great season, then we will look each other in the eyes and he will choose his future.

“There will be no approaches, I hope he will have a good year and then we’ll see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal needs a new striker to replace the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette, but does it make sense to chase Belotti?

First, the Italian has several suitors, including the top clubs in Italy, and he would likely prefer to stay in familiar territory.

Additionally, Belotti isn’t the most prolific of strikers and has an identical goals record to Lacazette over the last five seasons.

It is hard to argue that he has room for improvement considering that he is already 27.

The Italian might need time to adjust to life in the Premier League and strikers from Serie A don’t have the best track record in the EPL.

Belotti is certainly an interesting player, but he wouldn’t signify progress if Arsenal adds him to their squad in the summer.