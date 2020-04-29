Arsenal boost as Thomas Partey is unhappy with Atletico Madrid’s contract offer

A Ghanaian journalist has claimed that Arsenal target, Thomas Partey is unhappy with the new contract that Atletico Madrid has offered him.

Partey has become a transfer target for Arsenal ahead of the next transfer window, but Atletico Madrid also wants to keep him.

His current release clause is under £50 million, but the Spaniard’s are offering to double his wages on a new deal so they can at least double his release clause as well.

He has attracted the attention of so many top European sides this season and because of that, the Spaniards are eager to tie him down to a new deal even though he is contracted to them until at least 2023.

However, respected journalist Rahman Osman claims that the player didn’t like the offer that the Spaniard made to him and he didn’t sign it.

Osman told The AFC Bell: “I do not know the smallest details in the contract submitted by Atletico Madrid.

“But the description that I received from my sources stated that it did not meet the aspirations of the player and his team.

“This offer is ‘rubbish’ and therefore the player did not sign it.

“I contacted Thomas’ father and the quotes are real.

“He said that on the radio but was not authorized to publish those details.”

Partey is one of several midfielders that Arsenal are targeting and they could turn their attention to Wilfred Ndidi if they can’t get the Ghanaian.