Arsenal boost as Thomas Partey returns to training following latest injury fears

Arsenal has been handed an important boost as Thomas Partey returns to training for them.

The Ghanaian has had an injury-prone time in north London and he was ruled out of Arsenal’s matches at the start of the season.

The midfielder returned to their starting lineup for the game against Burnley and helped Arsenal to secure consecutive league wins.

However, he limped off before the final whistle to give Arsenal fans more cause for concern.

He hasn’t had a good injury record since he joined the club and has already suffered two injuries this season.

However, Sun Sports reports that he has recovered from whatever discomfort he felt against Burnley.

He was spotted in training with his teammates on Tuesday with the Ghanaian getting stuck into some battles with the likes of Sead Kolasinac.

His return will come as a major boost to the Gunners as they prepare for their game against AFC Wimbledon.

Mikel Arteta might decide to rest him for the Carabao Cup match considering that they will face Tottenham in a huge north London derby at the weekend.

Another player who returned to training after an injury scare at the weekend is Kieran Tierney and the former Celtic man is unlikely to face Wimbledon as well with Nuno Tavares in line to start.