Arsenal boost as two Everton stars ruled out for tonights game

Anyone has who watched Everton this season will be well aware that the Brazilian Allan has been amazing at unlocking opposition defences, and James Rodriguez has nothing less than world class since arriving from Real Madrid.

But in yesterday’s pre-game press conference, Carlo Anceloti has announced that both will be missing at Goodison Park this evening for the game against Arsenal. In his injury update Anceltti said: “Allan had a problem on his hamstring and we don’t know [exactly] how many games he will be out for,” said Ancelotti told reporters on Football.London at his pre-match press conference. “But for the games in this period, he is not going to play.

“James is not ready yet. I think it is too soon to put him at risk. He is working and I hope he can be ready for the game against United.”

But what is bad news for Everton is good news for Arsenal, although theGunners themselves are missing more and more players through injury (and suspension) themselves.

But this is yet another must-win game for Arteta, and he is aware of the task ahead. He said: “It is always really tough to go to Goodison, I played there and know them really well. They are teams in two different moments but we are preparing the game to go there and beat them, because we need a result.

Hopefully it will be just a little bit easier without Allan and Rodriguez on the pitch…

  1. Rux says:
    December 19, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Everton is going to be given a red card, and arsenal to win 4:3. That’s my prediction

  2. someone says:
    December 19, 2020 at 8:35 am

    who lost to Bernley can lose to Everton B Team

  3. Bad Ebening says:
    December 19, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Allan doesn’t break down opposition defense. He breaks opposition attack. Do you even watch football 🤣

