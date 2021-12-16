Arsenal boost in Vlahovic pursuit following comments from Fiorentina director

Arsenal might be closing in on a move for Dusan Vlahovic after a director of his present club, Fiorentina, admitted they have done their best to keep him.
Although he has interest from all over Europe, the Florence club is also looking to keep him and have offered him the best salary they have ever paid to a player.
Vlahovic is still not responding to their offer in a potential hint that he is leaving the club.
Fiorentina director Joe Barone says via Football Italia: “We made our proposal and it will not change. Both Dusan and his agents did not accept. People ought to have recognition for an environment that gave them so much.
“Our proposal increased and increased, but at a certain point we had to set a limit. This club used to have €90m revenue and now after COVID and various other issues, it’s around €72m, so we must take that into account.
“There are limits, there must be respect for the group and there are areas where Fiorentina simply cannot go.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
On current form, the Serbian is one of the best strikers in the world and he knows he should play for a top club.
Tottenham and Juventus also want to sign him, but Arsenal is doing well enough to compete.
The Gunners have broken into the top four, albeit before teams below them play their outstanding matches.
However, if Mikel Arteta’s team can secure Champions League football, they can compete with any of his other suitors for his signature.
With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette potentially leaving, it has become very important that Arsenal brings in a new striker and Vlahovic is one of the best the club can sign.
Arsenal needs to first win the next three fixtures in December , Leeds United and Norwich city (away games) and Wolves (home game), because on January 1st, 2022, it’s our biggest home game of the season against Manchester city, who, also has an interest in Vlahovic. Arsenal needs to be at their best for this game and take the fight to city, because that match will reveal the progress of the team. A positive result or a draw will surely convince some young quality players to join Arsenal and help the process to succeed. If Arsenal cannot convince Vlahovic by then, they should go all out buy Alexander Isak and an attacking midfielder that scores goals and provides assist like Dominik Szoboszlai or Christopher Nkunku .