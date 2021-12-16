Arsenal boost in Vlahovic pursuit following comments from Fiorentina director

Arsenal might be closing in on a move for Dusan Vlahovic after a director of his present club, Fiorentina, admitted they have done their best to keep him.

Although he has interest from all over Europe, the Florence club is also looking to keep him and have offered him the best salary they have ever paid to a player.

Vlahovic is still not responding to their offer in a potential hint that he is leaving the club.

Fiorentina director Joe Barone says via Football Italia: “We made our proposal and it will not change. Both Dusan and his agents did not accept. People ought to have recognition for an environment that gave them so much.

“Our proposal increased and increased, but at a certain point we had to set a limit. This club used to have €90m revenue and now after COVID and various other issues, it’s around €72m, so we must take that into account.

“There are limits, there must be respect for the group and there are areas where Fiorentina simply cannot go.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

On current form, the Serbian is one of the best strikers in the world and he knows he should play for a top club.

Tottenham and Juventus also want to sign him, but Arsenal is doing well enough to compete.

The Gunners have broken into the top four, albeit before teams below them play their outstanding matches.

However, if Mikel Arteta’s team can secure Champions League football, they can compete with any of his other suitors for his signature.

With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette potentially leaving, it has become very important that Arsenal brings in a new striker and Vlahovic is one of the best the club can sign.