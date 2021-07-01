Arsenal boost with 19-year-old now expected to sign a new deal

Arsenal is expected to announce the contract renewal of Arthur Okonkwo soon as Football London claims they have convinced him to remain in London.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded at Arsenal and he is a player that they think could break into their senior squad in the near future.

Having found the path to the first team blocked at the Emirates, it appears as though he would leave Arsenal for a club where he can start playing first-team football.

But the report says he has been spoken to by the club and he is set to remain in their ranks.

His deal expired yesterday, officially, but the report says Arsenal expects him to put pen to paper on a new long-term contract to remain at the Emirates.

Okonkwo is one of several youngsters who have tested training with the Arsenal senior squad and he was on the bench in their Europa League round-of-16 second leg match against Olympiacos earlier in the year.

The report adds that Arteta considers him so good that he could become Arsenal’s third choice next season when they send Alex Runarsson out on loan.

Regardless of what happens with Okonkwo, the Gunners are expected to sign another goalkeeper this summer to act as a backup to Bernd Leno.