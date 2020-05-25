Arsenal boosted as Aubameyang’s favoured club focusing elsewhere

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang previously promised his grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants are reported to be focused on Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has constantly found the back of the net in his career, with a record of better than a goal every other game for each club he’s played for, as well as for his country at international level.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the striker a number of times over the years, and are said to be ready to reignite that interest this summer according to reports in Spain.

This may well be a huge boost to Arsenal’s bid to extend the stay of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming window, given that this could potentially block his path to his favoured club.

Our top goalscorer previously admitted that he once told his now-passed grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid one day, and is believed to retain that dream.

“Before he died two years ago I promised him that one day I would play for Real Madrid,” he explained. “My grandfather was from Avila, not far from Madrid. It’s what I said to him. I know it’s not easy but it’s something I keep in mind.

“I celebrate my goals with a cartwheel in honour of Hugo Sánchez. I’ve seen many videos of him on the internet and I’ve been following him since I was a boy.”

Of course Barcelona could well come in for the Gabonese international, but reports on their club are claiming that they are believed to have major financial losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the loss of matchday revenue, and they will be looking to offload players this summer.

Could Aubameyang sign a new deal if both Real Madrid and Barca are not willing to pay our asking price? Would we allow him to stay beyond the summer if a new contract is not on the cards?

Patrick