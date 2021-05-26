Arsenal boosted as Barcelona identifies replacement for transfer target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Barcelona backup goalkeeper, Neto after the Catalans identified a replacement for him.
Neto has been second-fiddle at Camp Nou since he joined them as he has been unable to outperform Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
The German remains the undisputed first choice and the lack of first-team opportunities has forced Neto to consider a move away from Spain.
He looks set to finally leave Barcelona and Arsenal remains one team who can sign him.
Todofichajes says he has spent his last season at Barca and they have already identified a replacement for him.
The report says the Catalans have been offered Léo Jardim who is currently on loan at Boavista from Lille.
He would return to the French side this summer, but there is still no space for him there and he has been offered to the Catalans.
At 26, Lille would feel they need to get him off their books now and because Jardim has an Italian passport that makes him EU eligible.
The report says he would cost around 3m euros only and the Catalans are seriously considering him as a replacement for Neto.
Arsenal signed Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton in the January transfer window and the Australian remains an option for them as well.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
No thanks. We sold Martinez for £16m and got useless Runarsson for peanuts, apparently because we don’t want to spend money on a back up keeper.
I fail to see why we would spend money on a 2nd choice GK who cost Barca £23m just 2 years ago.
How Runnarson got a four year contract as number 2 at Arsenal is a complete mystery. Willian getting a 200k p/w 3 year contract is another mystery. Cedric Torreira Kolasinac four year deals begger belief. Despite a couple of goals late on the 72m paid for Pepe remains another bizarre decision. Pepe 72m , Aubameyangs 60m price and 350k p/w and Lacazettes 50m price tag and 182k p/w all seem from a far distant past when the club harboured delusions of grandeur.
It will be interesting how the club responds to the successive 8th place finishes coupled with the huge looming covid debt.
Arteta has promised to be ruthless this summer. But what happens if those on fat salaries won’t leave?
Runnarson may be just one of many Arteta wants off the books but where is the 100 mill to pay off these players coming from because no club wants to pay for any of our players all of whom they can get on a free in a year or two.