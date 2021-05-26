Arsenal boosted as Barcelona identifies replacement for transfer target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Barcelona backup goalkeeper, Neto after the Catalans identified a replacement for him.

Neto has been second-fiddle at Camp Nou since he joined them as he has been unable to outperform Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

The German remains the undisputed first choice and the lack of first-team opportunities has forced Neto to consider a move away from Spain.

He looks set to finally leave Barcelona and Arsenal remains one team who can sign him.

Todofichajes says he has spent his last season at Barca and they have already identified a replacement for him.

The report says the Catalans have been offered Léo Jardim who is currently on loan at Boavista from Lille.

He would return to the French side this summer, but there is still no space for him there and he has been offered to the Catalans.

At 26, Lille would feel they need to get him off their books now and because Jardim has an Italian passport that makes him EU eligible.

The report says he would cost around 3m euros only and the Catalans are seriously considering him as a replacement for Neto.

Arsenal signed Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton in the January transfer window and the Australian remains an option for them as well.