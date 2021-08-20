Arsenal boosted as Chelsea star set to miss match for Covid reasons

Arsenal has been handed a small boost ahead of their Premier League match against Chelsea this weekend after one of the Blues stars tested positive for covid-19.

Christian Pulisic tested positive on Wednesday morning and he missed their open training session, which fans were allowed to watch.

He has not trained with the squad since that time and will self-isolate for at least 10 days, according to the protocols.

The American remains one of the most important players to the West Londoners and he was among the goals as they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their season opener.

The game against Arsenal should be a significantly tougher one for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Gunners lost their first league game of the season and will be raring to go against the Blues when they come visiting.

Speaking ahead of the match, Chelsea coach Tuchel confirmed Pulisic’s absence in an interview by saying, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘Christian (Pulisic) is unfortunately pretty easy to explain.

‘He had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols. He’s not in training and not available for the game (against Arsenal).’