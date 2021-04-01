Arsenal boosted as European giants set to suspend target

Juventus are set to suspend Paulo Dybala, a player linked with a possible move to Arsenal this summer.

The Argentine forward hasn’t featured heavily this season for the Old Lady, with Alvaro Morata, Dejan Kulusevski and Cristiano Ronaldo for competition, as well as the fact that he has struggle to remain available.

Dybala has suffered with Covid-19, as well as dealing with numerous injury issues, but the star remains a firm favourite amongst fans in Turin.

While the fans are keen to see Dybala stay with the club, Juventus on the other hand have failed to secure a new contract with the forward, and his future remains uncertain.

That future has now been cast into even further doubt with the player set to be suspended for breaking Coronavirus protocols to attend a party alongside team-mates Weston McKennie and Arthur.

Football-Italia reports that the club are furious, and Dybala is now expected to miss out on the weekend’s Torino derby, where he was reported to be in line to get a rare start.

CaughtOffside claims that Arsenal may now be able to lower the supposed €40 Million asking price also.

Would Dybala be a huge signing for Arsenal? Where would he be best suited in the Gunners front-four?

Patrick