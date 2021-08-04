Arsenal boosted as goalkeeper target rejects move at the final hurdle

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has rejected a move to Lyon with the belief that he will join a bigger club instead, with Inter Milan and Arsenal also linked.

The Cameroonian international is currently under a playing ban, and will only be allowed to return to action in November, after ‘mistakenly’ taking furosemide, and ban which was initially 12 months in February, before being reduced on appeal.

The Ajax shot-stopper looks set to leave the Dutch giants inside the next 12 months when his current contract expires, and was most recently believed to be closing in on a move to Lyon this summer, but Onana is now claimed to have reneged on that deal.

De Telegraaf insist that he has rejected the move with the belief that he can join a better club instead.

While the Italian champions appear to be the most likely destination, Arsenal are believed to be very-much in the hunt for a new goalkeeper, with no back-up option in the squad at present, and with serious doubts about Bernd Leno’s commitment to staying on with the club.

Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone have been the most strongly linked since the Onana rumours had died down, but neither strike me as options to challenge Leno for the first-team role or takeover from the German should he leave, while the former Barcelona academy star would likely be a cheaper option, as well as a more proven addition if we could pull it off.

Do Arsenal need to stop dilly-dallying and make our move for Onana?

Patrick