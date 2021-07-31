Arsenal boosted as Inter Milan line-up replacement for target

Inter Milan are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Lazio forward Joaquin Correa this summer as a replacement for Arsenal target Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine forward scored 17 goals in Serie A last term as his side won their first scudetto in over a decade, but his club’s finances have been highlighted this summer.

Inter have already parted ways with manager Antonio Conte in order to save a few pennies, as well as selling Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain for a sizeable fee, but that doesn’t appear to have been enough to completely overcome their difficulties.

Arsenal now appear to be looking to take advantage of their position by targeting a deal for striker Martinez, and Inter appear to be open to the idea, so much so that they are already claimed to be eyeing a potential replacement in case their asking price can be met.

Lazio’s Correa was linked with a move to the Emirates this summer also, but such talk has gone quiet of late, and his future could now play a role in our signing of Lautaro.

Would Martinez be a huge boost to Arsenal’s first-team? Would he be best suited to playing at CF or as an option playing in behind?

