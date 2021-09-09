Arsenal boosted as just one player remains sidelined through injury ahead of Norwich

Arsenal will go into their clash with Norwich this weekend with almost a fully-fit squad of options available, with just two players currently unavailable for selection.

The first of those will be obvious after Granit Xhaka got himself red-carded against Manchester City for a reckless challenge, while Mohamed Elneny is our only player to miss out with an injury.

That means that all of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah return to the playing squad and are all in contention to feature after recovering from Coronavirus and injuries respectively.

With all our key players returning, this will hopefully mean that we can finally get our season underway with our first win of the league campaign, having already lost to Chelsea, Man City and Brentford thus far.

It will be interesting to see which formation the manager opts to start with come the weekend, with the majority of the question marks on who will be starting in defence, with new signings Ben White and Tomiyasu both possible names on the teamsheet.

Thankfully none of our South American players were called up to play during the break, with their last round of fixtures playing in the early hours of tomorrow and those players are unlikely to be available over the weekend.

Patrick