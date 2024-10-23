Arsenal boosted as Liverpool are expected to be without their top striker ahead of crucial clash

Arsenal will be relieved that Liverpool might be without top scorer Diogo Jota when they face off on Sunday, despite their own injury concerns.The Gunners must hate facing the Reds’ striker; they may have restricted him in the last three games, but the Portuguese international has a solid record against them. In 15 appearances against the Gunners, he has scored eight goals and two assists.

Last Sunday, as Chelsea and Liverpool clashed, Tosin Adaribayo knocked Jota down early in the game against Liverpool, requiring immediate medical attention. The hope was that the knock would not be serious as he continued after the incident, but it was, and Jota was withdrawn around the 30-minute mark due to his inability to continue. Obviously Liverpool fans are worried about just how serious his injury will turn out.

After the game, Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted that the forward was unlikely to feature when Liverpool played RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, and Gooners will be hoping he’ll still be unavailable this weekend. “Diogo had to be substituted, and I am not sure what it is, but I’d be surprised if he is there on Wednesday,” said Slot.

With William Saliba suspended for the game, Arsenal is prepared to face Liverpool without their key CB, and it is great Liverpool could also be without their first-choice striker. Jota is a more natural finisher than Darwin Nunez, offering more calm in front of goal. He also excels at linking up play and running in behind opponents, which has proved crucial to Liverpool’s attacking style. In seven games, the 27-year-old has two goals and two assists, but his contributions far outweigh the goals; therefore, it would be ideal if he missed the match against Arsenal.

