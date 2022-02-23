Arsenal boosted as midfielder target made available for £25M

Lille are believed to have made Renato Sanches available for £25 Million for the upcoming window, with Arsenal amongst those linked with his signature.

The midfielder has had a revival since failing to make the cut with Bayern Munich previously, having been labelled a sensational talent after his impressive Euro 2016 at the tender age of 18.

His time in Germany clearly came too early for the Portuguese, who now looks to be ready to make the jump to a bigger side once again, having flourished with Lille once again, as well as earning his regular role for his country once again.

Arsenal have been linked with his signature over the last 12 months, and those rumours appear to be going nowhere any time soon, and he could well be high on our wishlist come the summer after reports claimed that his current side were to drop their asking price.

La Gazzetta (via The Boot Room) now claims that the Lille star has made his intentions clear that he will not be extending his current deal with the French champions.

This has led to his club to set their asking price at £25 Million for the upcoming summer, when he will have entered into the final 12 months of his current contract.

At that sort of price, Sanches could well prove to be a bargain. His previous spells have led me to doubt his credentials but he does appear to be maturing into a consistent performer in Ligue 1. There will still be a question as to his ability to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, but for that price it wouldn’t be a huge risk to be taking.

Is Renato high on your wishlist of options to bolster our midfield options?

