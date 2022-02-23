Arsenal boosted as midfielder target made available for £25M

Lille are believed to have made Renato Sanches available for £25 Million for the upcoming window, with Arsenal amongst those linked with his signature.
The midfielder has had a revival since failing to make the cut with Bayern Munich previously, having been labelled a sensational talent after his impressive Euro 2016 at the tender age of 18.
His time in Germany clearly came too early for the Portuguese, who now looks to be ready to make the jump to a bigger side once again, having flourished with Lille once again, as well as earning his regular role for his country once again.
Arsenal have been linked with his signature over the last 12 months, and those rumours appear to be going nowhere any time soon, and he could well be high on our wishlist come the summer after reports claimed that his current side were to drop their asking price.
La Gazzetta (via The Boot Room) now claims that the Lille star has made his intentions clear that he will not be extending his current deal with the French champions.
This has led to his club to set their asking price at £25 Million for the upcoming summer, when he will have entered into the final 12 months of his current contract.
At that sort of price, Sanches could well prove to be a bargain. His previous spells have led me to doubt his credentials but he does appear to be maturing into a consistent performer in Ligue 1. There will still be a question as to his ability to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, but for that price it wouldn’t be a huge risk to be taking.
Is Renato high on your wishlist of options to bolster our midfield options?
Patrick
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
Definitely a player we should be going for in the summer but I’m not convinced we are interested in him because he was available in January and we never made a move.
Of course ! Watched his performance last night against chelski,i must admit he was superb would have bagged assists if they had quality attackers.a YES for me.
Agreed and if that price is accurate a bargain!
Beat Man City lose to Burnley. Ladies and gentlemen Tottenham Hotspursy 😭. Let’s get the job done tomorrow and send the Wolves back packing 💪
Remarkable really. Burnley are difficult beggars and just might be turning the corner on their season.
Renato Sanches ticks all the boxes: a high energy midfielder with a great first-touch and ability to create space and scoring opportunities for teammates. The only down-side is his injury record. At just 25M, there will be intensive competition from our rivals to sign him.
We have missed a Santi Cazorla type in the middle, nobody comes close to the little wizards 2footed genius but a low gravity battler with flair & quality is what is needed.
When Torreira, Matteo, AMN, Xhaka & Elneny all leave this Sumner one or two midfielders will be coming in and maybe Renato along with a DM to help Partey & the understudy Lokonga could be an option
Tottenham lost
Yes, beat Wolves and we go 6 points in front of spurs on same number of games but will we take our chance?
Never worry about Spurs. Top4 is the target! What an opportunity to claim 4th spot this season, maybe even 3rd depending on if we can go on a winning run to when we face Chelsea, we have a huge chance here. As u say can we capitalise on this Golden Opportunity?
Declan
This is a golden opportunity to stake their claim. I’m not contemplating a weak showing tomorrow. Get it won!
Not really watched him enough. His hype appears enough to suggest he has some quality. If he is that good, why not?
In the meantime, Spuds do what they do best. 3 consecutive managers of Spuds have beaten Mancs, not surprised by their result last weekend.
I predicted Spurs would lose to Burnley after beating Man City. This is what they do. Its about winning the games you should win not beating the top 3. Points against the top 3 are bonus points not essential. We must beat Wolves Leeds Brighton Leicester and Everton at home. Don’t lose to United at home. Liverpool is a bonus point game. Away from home we must take nine points from 15 against Southampton Villa Palace Watford and Newcastle. We must not lose to Spurs or Westham away while Chelsea is a bonus point game. Its about being calculating and realistic. Beating Wolves at home after Spurs lose is essential. Then beat Watford away. Step by step game by game progress is key.
I really ought to pay more attention to your posts and predictions fairfan. Any idea on the winning lottery numbers for the Euromillions?😁
Yes I have the winning lottery numbers but I am spending all my winnings on paying off the debts left by Arsenal players we have lost for free 🙂
@fairfan
EPIC…😂😂😂😂
👏👏👏
Conte’s post match interviews insinuating he may resign, then Spurs will well and truly be in the mud.