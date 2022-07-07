Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Luis Sinisterra from Feyernoord this summer, freeing the way for Arsenal target Raphinha to leave the club.

The Yorkshire club are believed to have accepted offers for the Brazilian already this summer, but the deal has slowed due to the player’s agent Deco hoping to secure his move to Barcelona, whilst the Spanish giants are in financial difficulty.

While it remains to be seen where Raphinha will end up, his current club have moved to bring in an exciting replacement in Sinisterra, who notched up 37 goal contributions in 49 appearances from the wing last term.

He clearly is an interesting replacement for their top scorer from last season, and while his move to Arsenal had seemed unlikely recently, we could well be back in the driving seat soon.

Leeds are claimed to be ready to issue Barca with an ultimatum, with no intention of lowering their asking price given that Chelsea or Arsenal already seem willing to pay. The Blues’ interest could well be set to disappear also after they moved to agree terms over a move to sign Raheem Sterling, who is more than competent playing anywhere across the attack.

We are yet to bring in an alternative on the wings, and I’m certainly not ruling out our bid to sign him.

Patrick

