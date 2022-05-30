Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Bayern Munich have made a final offer to Serge Gnabry, who has been linked with a possible return to Arsenal this summer.

The German international is set to enter into the final 12 months of his current contract in Bavaria, and has so far seemed unwilling to extend his terms with the club.

This has led to the rumour mill to link him with a potential move away from the club naturally, and one possible destination was always going to the Emirates.

He must feel like he has unfinished business in north London having failed to break into the first-team before being sold to Werder Bremen, with him eventually joining the German champions 12 months later, establishing himself as a regular in the Germany national side also.

He has always been considered ‘one who got away’ for our club however with him thoroughly impressing abroad, but we could well be set to get the chance to bring him home this summer assuming he rejects the offer on the table by Bayern, with Romano telling CaughtOffside that the club aren’t willing to improve on the offer that is currently on the table.

