Arsenal boosted as target is in “what will surely be his last months” at his present club

Arsenal has been given a boost in their bid to sign Luka Jovic as a new report claims the striker is certainly just months away from leaving Real Madrid.

The Serbian’s career with Los Blancos has not taken off years after he completed a move to the Spanish club.

He had been one of Europe’s most devastating forwards at Eintracht Frankfurt and he deserved his move there.

But it seems the La Liga side has now admitted it was a mistake to buy him and they will listen to offers for his signature.

Fichajes.net claims he is surely in the final months of his stay with the Spanish giants because they are already listening to offers for his signature.

Arsenal is one of the clubs keen to take him, but they are not alone with the report claiming West Ham and Tottenham also want to give him a taste of Premier League football.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not have the luxury of wasting money on a striker in the summer because if we sign a flop, it could set us back in our rebuilding process.

Jovic has failed to shine in Madrid and his confidence would have taken a hit as a result of that.

While a new club can revive him, we don’t need a player that we have to work on to become better. We need a proven goal scorer.