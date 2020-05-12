Arsenal boosted as target’s club admit Coronavirus deficit

Feyenoord chief Marko Koevermans has insisted that his club are resigned to lowering their asking prices of stars amidst the Coronavirus crisis, with Arsenal confirmed to be interested in a deal to sign Orkun Kokcu.

The Turkish Under-21 has been on the radar of our club in recent months, with an offer expected to come in from us in the coming window.

Kokcu has enjoyed his first season as a regular in the first-team, starting 21 of his clubs Eridivise campaign prior to the division’s early end.

The midfielder has already turned down an offer of a new contract with his current club, and his club are now believed to be resigned to his exit, while the situation around the world at present is confirmed to have an impact on his asking price.

Koevermans said: “And they offer seven million euros in the winter (January 2021). You take it then? It’s tricky, though.

“It’s tricky. What will Ajax get for Donny van de Beek (these days)? The same amount as six months ago? I do not know.

“In the previous period that Feyenoord was having a hard time financially, we knew at one point ‘if we continue to do this and that, we will recover.’

“In this crisis, no one knows where the end point lies. I assume it is a temporary crisis.”

Everyone is hopeful that the crisis will be over soon for obvious reasons, while England’s football clubs finances at least look likely to have a minor boost with talk of a possible return to action in around a months time.

While much of the matchday income will not be returned, broadcasting money will be a timely boost for clubs as they look to steer their way out of the crisis.

Will Kokcu be a priority signing this summer? Will we be forced to be overly stringent with our budget in the coming window?

Patrick