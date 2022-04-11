Arsenal boosted as target’s club already eyeing his replacement

Aston Villa are claimed to be looking to cash-in on the signature of Arsenal target Douglas Luiz this summer as they look to sign a replacement, with manager Steven Gerrard keen on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips or Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

The Gunners are claimed b the Football Insider to have attempted to land the Brazilian in January, and remain keen on striking a deal for him in the upcoming window as we look to bolster our midfield options, with expectations of European football.

Mo Elneny is expected to leave north London at the end of his current contract this summer which will free up space in Arsenal’s squad for his arrival, with Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga their other options at central midfield at present.

I’m definitely a fan of Luiz and what he could bring to our club, and he matches our club’s recent transfer policy of signing relatively young players with the potential to improve in the coming years, although it remains to be seen how much the Villains would be expecting to receive for his signature. With just 12 months remaining on his current deal heading into the summer however, you wouldn’t expect them to play hardball too strongly, and we could well be set to land a bargain.

Would Luiz be better suited to partnering Xhaka or Partey in midfield?

Patrick

