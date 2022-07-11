Arsenal boosted as West Ham’s bid for their target is rejected

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Amadou Onana to their squad in this transfer window after West Ham’s offer for him was rejected.

The midfielder has become the latest top player to emerge on the books of the Ligue 1 club.

He only joined them last season from Hamburg and quickly became one of the first names on their team sheet.

His fine performances for them made Arsenal interested, and Calciomercato reported earlier this month that Mikel Arteta wants to add him to his squad.

The Gunners reportedly spoke to the agent of the 20-year-old and were exploring the possibilities of taking him to London.

However, West Ham wanted to steal a march on them to sign him and has been unsuccessful, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers tabled a €30M offer, but Lille wants more and rejected it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

West Ham’s approach has given us an idea of what he would cost, and we now need to act on that information.

It remains unclear how much Lille wants, but we should be able to add him to our squad if we pay 40m euros.

Lille alone will make the final decision, and it also might depend on the quantity and quality of his other suitors.

