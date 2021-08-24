Arsenal boosted by news of only four confirmed absentees ahead of West Brom clash

Arsenal were on course for an injury crisis just days ago, going into the match against Chelsea with as many as eight players missing with injury or illness, before a number of players also had to be hauled off.

Going into tomorrow’s match against West Brom however, we are blessed by a number of returning players, as well as being able to welcome Martin Odegaard into the side after he completed his move from Real Madrid last week.

Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey remain sidelined with their respective injuries as confirmed by Arsenal.com, although they are hoping to make their return to training in the coming weeks. Willian and Ben White join them in missing Wednesday’s fixture, having yet to test as negative after contracting Coronavirus, while the rest of the squad is in contention to feature.

We do have some doubts however, with Gabriel Magalhaes having only just returned to training, his inclusion appears unlikely, while Hector Bellerin’s thigh continues to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

The good news however is that all of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Runarsson, Alexandre Lacazette, Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli are all fit to make their returns, despite the latter pair limping off on Sunday.

With a near-full strength squad to choose from, we should be able to carve out a convincing win over WBA and install some much-needed confidence back into the team after a tough start to the season.

Patrick