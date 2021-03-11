Arsenal boosted by Partey’s return ahead of Olympiacos clash

Partey confident of showing his “best” soon

It has been a frustrating start to life in England for Arsenal’s star midfielder enforcer Thomas Partey. The former Atletico Madrid man has made the starting eleven in just 10 Premier League games so far this campaign.

It is disappointing to see, especially when you consider his time on the sidelines in Madrid. The midfielder only missed playing on eight occasions in his whole career at Atletico through injury.

The Ghanaian speaking ahead of Arsenal’s all-important clash against Olympiacos in the Round of 16 in the Europa League admits that it’s been difficult since he switched Madrid for London.

“It was a difficult moment to get used to how the team plays and I think the injuries are part of the adaptation,” Partey told Arsenal.com

“I think people have their own opinion, but it depends on me and how I adapt to the situation that I’m in. It is part of the game, you never know when you’ll get injured. I do all my work, I try to make sure I’m fit to play any game.

I was 100% against Man United and Wolves (both away): Partey

“I had a few games, against Man United and against Wolves [where I was 100 per cent], and I was able to show what I can do. Due to less games and less training, I have to keep working and have to keep trying to get back to that level of performance.

“I think this is just the start. I’m starting to get used to how my mates play, how the Premier League goes and with time everything will be good. I will do my best and will do my work to try to make sure I will be at my best.”

The 27-year-old will be instrumental in the Gunners’ push for Champions League football through winning the Europa League.

Having their star midfielder fit will only make their task easier.

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09