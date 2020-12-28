Arsenal boosted in bid to sign Barcelona outcast

Arsenal are believed to be keen on bringing in a creative talent in midfield next month, and one option in Barcelona’s Riqui Puig now looks to have become available.

Puig is believed to be available in the coming window, with Ronald Koeman seemingly not a fan of the youngster.

The midfielder hasn’t been selected to start a single match in any competition so far this season, and has less than 80 minutes of action from the bench as the Dutch boss fails to be impressed by the 21 year-old’s work rate in training.

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the Spain Under-21 international previously on a number of occasions, and could well look to him as a cheaper alternative than their other targets, The Athletic reports.

It had been reported today that the club will not be allowed to buy before they offload some of their surplus, as reported by the Express, which could well make the option to loan Puig, possibly with an option to buy at the end of the season, make more sense.

Our team has struggled to score much so far this term, and also struggled in the creating department also, and you would be surprised if there wasn’t an incoming midfielder to help fill that void.

Has Puig shown enough to be relied on to help make up for our creative limitations? Should Emile Smith Rowe be allowed to show his worth in the first-team before other options are thrown in?

