Arsenal boosted in defender chase as Chelsea resist terms

Chelsea are believed to be reluctant to agree to buy-back terms in their pursuit of Sergio Reguilon, which could open the door for Arsenal to land the defender.
The 23 year-old won this season’s Europa League competition whilst on loan with Sevilla, and played a key role with a number of impressive displays.
The left-back has since returned to the La Liga champions Real Madrid, but is believed to be behind both Ferland Mendy and first-choice Marcelo, while La Castilla are willing to sell, they want to include a buyback clause included in such a deal.
The Express (Citing AS as their source for Real’s buy-back request) claims that Chelsea could well refuse to agree to such a clause, which could leave Arsenal in the driving seat to sign the Spaniard.
The report also claims that we also have extra support in the deal thanks to our close relationship with his agent, Kia Joorabchian, who recently facilitated Arsenal moves for Willian, David Luiz and Cedric Soares inside the last 12 months.
Sky Germany also claims that we are in talks with Schalke 04 over a possible loan deal to send Sead Kolasinac back to his former side, which would free up space in the squad for a second left-back, although Bukayo Saka showed last season that he is more-than able as a make-shift option also.
Kieran Tierney may not welcome competition for his role however, especially from such a reputable target, but their will be plenty of matches for both to pick up plenty of minutes should we manage to beat Chelsea to his signature.
Would Arsenal be willing to accept a buy-back clause in such a signing?
Patrick
OT..Looks like the chavs will sign Malang Sarr…. what a window they’ve had so far! The pressure is on FL to deliver next season….
Yes Sue. The pressure is really on Lampard. They have done decently thus far in the window. Sarr and Silva both free agents and decent defenders. Silva aint the man he used to be But he can still do a decent job. Sarr is the player that impressed me though. Saw him command that defense with Nice last season. Werner, the Ajax Winger, Sarr and Thiago Silva. Also they are in for that Bayern Leverkuson player (Havertz) and Chiwell as well…
Well, we have Gabriel…Oh yeah, we got Gabriel. 😊
It’s a pity Sarr has ended up there… and a shame they’ve had such a good window 😂 Although, we’ve ended up with one of their best players, so it’s not all that bad!! Haha!!
Excited about Gabriel, Uzi… but want more… at least 2 more!! The clock is ticking……
We really don’t need a LB.
A RB maybe if BOTH Ainsley/Bellerin rumours are to be believed but otherwise that’s a waste of our transfer budget.
After Gabriel, a DM is our #1 priority!!
If the rumour about Belarin and AMN leaving us is true, we really need a RB more than a LB, bbecause than only Soares will be our recognised RB. If Kola leaves, Saka is more than capable to be a back up for Tierney. As it is, Saka is much much more needed than Kola.
Bellerin news coming in at pace.
Pirlo fancies him for Juve.
PSG / Juve, the boy has a reputation out there ?????? (if all rumours accurate).
Do these people not realise he is defensively poor ?
Anyway.
With the AMN Wolves move looking on the cards, we need to be looking for a right back – Cedric’s not the answer.
However, the signs are Mikel could be looking at a 3 going into the new season – it’s worth bearing in mind though, both Gabriel & Saliba will need time to adjust (both lefties is interesting).
I suspect each will be used for the differing competitions over the early part of the season.
Let’s see who we ship out, leaving canny reinvestment crucial.
Put it this way, with EDU & Mikel having “hands on” our transfer dealings I have a lot more faith !
AJ, a top post and in particular the final and thrilling sentence!
Oooh we have a friendly tonight… 6pm @ MK Dons… it’s being shown on Arsenal.com…. nice one!!