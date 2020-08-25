Arsenal boosted in defender chase as Chelsea resist terms

Chelsea are believed to be reluctant to agree to buy-back terms in their pursuit of Sergio Reguilon, which could open the door for Arsenal to land the defender.

The 23 year-old won this season’s Europa League competition whilst on loan with Sevilla, and played a key role with a number of impressive displays.

The left-back has since returned to the La Liga champions Real Madrid, but is believed to be behind both Ferland Mendy and first-choice Marcelo, while La Castilla are willing to sell, they want to include a buyback clause included in such a deal.

The Express (Citing AS as their source for Real’s buy-back request) claims that Chelsea could well refuse to agree to such a clause, which could leave Arsenal in the driving seat to sign the Spaniard.

The report also claims that we also have extra support in the deal thanks to our close relationship with his agent, Kia Joorabchian, who recently facilitated Arsenal moves for Willian, David Luiz and Cedric Soares inside the last 12 months.

Sky Germany also claims that we are in talks with Schalke 04 over a possible loan deal to send Sead Kolasinac back to his former side, which would free up space in the squad for a second left-back, although Bukayo Saka showed last season that he is more-than able as a make-shift option also.

Kieran Tierney may not welcome competition for his role however, especially from such a reputable target, but their will be plenty of matches for both to pick up plenty of minutes should we manage to beat Chelsea to his signature.

Would Arsenal be willing to accept a buy-back clause in such a signing?

Patrick