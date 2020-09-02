Arsenal boosted in double raid as pair left out of squad

Arsenal are believed to be eyeing a double raid on Brentford pair Said Benrahma and David Raya, and that pursuit has been aided by the duo being left out of their latest fixture.

The Algerian forward has been linked with a number of sides in recent months, having enjoyed an amazing Championship campaign in which he contributed to 27 goals, building on the 24 that he contributed in his debut season with the club.

His team-mate Raya is also believed to be of interest as they look to bring in a possible replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who is of interest to a number of clubs after his impressive displays in the latter stages of the Premier League.

TalkSport states that Arsenal are set to try and tempt Martinez with a new contract, despite his insistence on guaranteed football, with the threat that he would quit the club if he wasn’t granted regular action.

Bernd Leno is expected to return to the first-team fold now he has returned from injury, especially as he was voted as second in the club’s Player of the Season award for last term, just in behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although manager Mikel Arteta is keen to boost competition for all positions.

Brentford missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing out to Fulham in the playoff final, but the pair are deemed more than able to make the jump to the top tier of English football.

His club played their first friendly match yesterday as they look to get ready for the upcoming Championship campaign in their new stadium, but the two Arsenal targets, as reported by 90Min, were both left out, which has fueled the fire of speculation, that could well see us closing in on the pair.

