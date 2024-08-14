Arsenal boosted in Merino quest as Zubimendi turns down offer from Liverpool

So it appears that Liverpool apparently decided to go for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as their 2024 marquee signing. That transfer move certainly caught the Gooners’ attention, as Arsenal tried to bring the Spaniard to the Premier League in the winter of 2023, like the Reds are trying to do now.
The La Liga midfielder declined the chance to join Arsenal, and many fans were curious to see if he would move to Merseyside. Well, it turns out that despite the Arne Slot-side being pretty confident about the Spaniard joining them, he has actually rejected their offer and decided to stay at Sociedad. He’s even set to sign a new deal! This decision has left many PL fans shocked, but interestingly enough, it actually works in Arsenal’s favour.
According to reports from Spain, Sociedad was not interested in letting Zubimendi and Merino go. In fact, they were willing to offer the two players new contracts to become the highest paid at the club. So, it seems Zubimendi has accepted the club’s offer, while Merino is still keen on leaving.
Now that Zubimendi is staying, wouldn’t Sociedad find it easier to let Merino leave? In the end, it may turn out that Liverpool’s missed transfer opportunity actually benefits Arsenal. If the Reds had signed Zubimendi, it would have been more challenging to convince Sociedad to let Merino, aother one of the highly regarded La Liga stars, leave so easily.
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
That’s good news (on the face of it anyway) for Arsenal’s pursuit of Merino.
Contrary to some recent reports, I was told by Spanish friends who follow La Liga very closely that there was no way Real Sociedad would have let both of them leave – which is pretty obvious when you look at it. After all, if it was Arsenal in their position would we have let two midfielders go at the same time?
Whether this means Arsenal actually sign Merino in the end remains to be seen but at least this potential obstacle has been removed.
I quite enjoyed watching Liverpool fans melt down after the rejection.
I actually dislike them more than Utd and the spuds.
with you on that one, know little about football, even less about the namesake town, and takes less than 60 seconds before they throw 70’s success in your face
on to the Zudimendi thing, kind of vindicating for us as the consistent message for sometime has been Zudimendi wanted to stay in Spain, if leaving Sociedad only for Barca – for some reason Zudimendi merely reiterating this consistent message was met with disbelief
didn’t Caicedo reject Liverpool last year year too, and then another did too before they signed third choice Endo who they are evidently looking to Zudimendi as an upgrade on already
Why would PL (or L’pool) fans be shocked that Zubimendi declined L’pools advances? He’s been at Sociedad since he was 12 & has repeatedly said he wants to stay in San Sebastián. What have they been smoking at Anfield?