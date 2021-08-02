Arsenal boosted in number 10 chase but there’s a catch

Arsenal could well be set to close in on the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer, but the catch is that the Galacticos are in want of a buyback clause.

The Norwegian international arrived in North London in January and became an instant hit in behind the striker, quickly earning regular playing time under Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard eventually returned to the Spanish capital in the summer with the belief that he was set to get his chance to impress, but latest reports claim that he cannot be given the assurances he needs on regular minutes, which is believed to be swaying him to consider a return to the Emirates.

This will be music to the club’s ears, with the Athletic previously claiming that Arsenal had made the 23 year-old their priority signing this summer, and with us yet to find a suitable replacement this summer.

The problem may well be the deal however, with Real Madrid believed not to be interested in a loan deal, but are set to demand a buyback to be included in any prospective sale.

While the report in ABC is no doubt good news, in that Real are coming around to the idea of Odegaard joining us this summer, it would be no shock if we had our reservations about agreeing to the buyback clause.

Could the Gunners reject a deal that includes a buyback clause, or would the player’s return outweigh what could happen down the line?

Patrick