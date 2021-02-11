Arsenal boosted in pursuit of 14-goal contribution midfielder

Arsenal have been following the progress of Emi Buendia for over 12 months now, and Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber admits they are open to a sale.

The Argentine midfielder has seven goals and seven assists so far this season as he tries to help his side to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Canaries were the first team relegated from the top division last season, finishing bottom of the table by a 13-point margin, but they haven’t allowed that to hit their confidence as they fly high this season.

Their push to return to the PL was likely why they stood so firm on selling players in January, but Webber admits that they will accept reasonable offers for their players.

“We have our valuation and if people don’t want to pay that, they don’t get them. We don’t see it as us being unreasonable, we do know what our players are worth, what we’ve done for them, and what we want to be compensated for if they were to go,” he told The Athletic.

“It’s inevitable that interest will come for those three because they’re terrific players and very experienced now for their age.

“When their journey here ends, we’ll make sure they get to a good place. Most importantly, their legacy has to be leaving Norwich in the best place it can be.”

While the price isn’t named, Buendia’s future price may well depend on the club’s standing come the summer, and if they secured Premier League football or not.

The player’s contract will still have three years left to run after this summer, so I wouldn’t be counting on him being allowed to leave for less than £20 Million, but he should easily be worth that to a team.

