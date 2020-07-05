Arsenal boosted in pursuit of Galactico as cut-price asking fee revealed

Real Madrid are willing to accept around 20-25 Million Euros in the coming window for James Rodriguez, with Arsenal amongst his potential suitors.

The Colombian midfielder has featured in just eight La Liga matches so far this term, and looks extremely likely to leave the club this summer.

Marca claims that with only one year remaining on his contract, paired with his failed loan with Bayern and dismal campaign on the fringes under Zinedine Zidane this term, Real are forced to lower their demands for JR.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid were believed to be willing to pay between 45-50 Million euros only 12 months ago, only for Los Blancos to turn down a deal to allow him to join their city rivals.

After another failed season you would have to say, Real are now ready to cut their losses by accepting half the amount they were set to receive in the previous summer.

Arsenal’s midfield is certainly lacking that star quality, and with Dani Ceballos only with the club on loan until the end of the campaign, we are already on course to lose out centrally.

With reports claiming we are interested in a deal to sign James, I can’t help but get excited by the prospect of bolstering a position we have lacked real strength in of late.

Mesut Ozil has of course been our main number 10 playing in behind the striker, but since the restart he has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta, and has come in for criticism from fans for some time, and the signing of the 28 year-old would be ideal.

I personally don’t believe that he has lost the ability that he showed to earn that move to the Bernabeu when smashing his way through the World Cup back in 2014, and while his loan move to Bayern was labelled a disappointment, he did actually score seven goals in both of the two seasons he was there on loan.

I personally think the German’s are just too tight with their money and had no intention to make the move permanent, and our side should definitely consider making his arrival a priority this summer.

Would James prove to be a great signing for any club at that price?

Patrick