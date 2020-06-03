Arsenal boosted in pursuit of key transfer target

Saul Niguez was expected to announce his departure from Atletico Madrid today, which could have hampered a potential exit for Thomas Partey, but followers were duped.

The midfielder announced that he was going to reveal a ‘new club’ today, building momentum for the announcement every day with a new countdown, but he doesn’t appear to be leaving Atletico at all.

Saul’s big announcement was that he is opening his own development centre of football called Club Costa City, which plans to home at least 30 clubs at varying levels, and will be based in Elche.

THERE IS A NEW TEAM IN THE CITY pic.twitter.com/fjhtJLW4El — Club Costa City (@clubcostacity) June 3, 2020

Even the announcement was cryptic, with the video below posted, but Sport.es seem to have the scoop on it.

Saul Niguez commented on the project: “we have been developing this exciting and beautiful project for several years and I am very happy to be able to present it and make it official today”.

He added: “the priority of Club Costa City is the comprehensive training of players with the aim of generating healthy lifestyle habits in them, as well as sports and educational training through great values that sport brings to society ”.

With Saul believed to have been in line to announce his departure from Atletico Madrid, Thomas Partey’s speculated move to Arsenal could have been in jeopardy.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Ghanaian in recent months, with the midfielder so far having failed to agree new terms with Atleti. The Guardian claim that they are keen on installing a new release clause in his deal, with fears that they could be set to lose Partey this summer.

Would a sale of Saul only have been agreed if the club were confident in extending Partey’s contract?

Patrick