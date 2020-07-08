Arsenal boosted in pursuit of midfield talent as Liverpool move unlikely

Thiago Alcantara is believed to be keen on an exit from Bayern Munich this summer, with all of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all linked.

The midfielder had been said to be eyeing a switch to Liverpool in the coming window, but his current club have insisted that no contact has been made from the Reds, and Guillem Balague has added to that by claiming that they will not be looking to spend big in the window.

The Spanish football expert said: “Bayern Munich and Liverpool haven’t spoken about Thiago. Liverpool are still thinking of not spending. I don’t think he will go to Liverpool. Then you’ve got Manchester United or Arsenal. We’ve got to see.”

The newly-crowned Premier League champions already pulled out of the chase to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer, with his asking price proving more than they are willing to part with, and Thiago looks likely to be in the same boat.

Arsenal are in need of midfield additions this summer, with Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid at present, and no news on whether he could possibly stay on beyond his current terms.

Matteo Guendouzi’s future is also up in the air at present having fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta for the second time this season, and has most recently been forced to train alone with a fitness coach.

The Bayern star is currently into the final year of his playing deal, which lowers his asking price considerably, but the 29 year-old is of the highest order, and he looks likely to cost around £30 Million this summer.

Will Arsenal put up the cash needed to secure his future?

Patrick