Arsenal boosted in pursuit of signing Thomas Partey alternative

Roma are believed to be willing to cash-in on Arsenal target Amadou Diawara this summer, and he could well prove to be an alternative to Thomas Partey this window.

American billionaire Dan Friedkin has just completed a takeover of the Italian giants, and is keen to us his wealth to boost the club’s current squad, and are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as one who could do just that.

The Blues are supposedly willing to sell for the right price, with the Express revealing they would accept around £50 Million for his signature.

Roma are not put off by the price tag, but will be looking to counteract some of that fee by offloading Amadou Diawara, who is linked with Arsenal.

The Serie A side are also interested in a deal to sign Sokratis from our side, and we could well end up talking about both potential deals over the coming weeks as we look to not only offload our defender, but boost our options in midfield in the process.

Our pursuit of Thomas Partey hasn’t been plain-sailing thus far, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Atletico Madrid are holding out for his release clause of €50 Million in full, and the chance to sign Diawara for around half that price could well end that pursuit.

It’s a shame that we have already agreed to allow Henrikh Mkhitaryan to stay with the club on loan for this term, as we could well have had the chance to receive a transfer fee for both him and Sokratis to counter off the price needed to pay for Diawara, but hindsight is a wonderful thing.

Could Diawara be just as shrewd a signing as Partey could have been? Could Arsenal possibly pursue both deals this summer?

