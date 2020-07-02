Arsenal boss admits talks over potential signing of Spanish international

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that talks have taken place with Real Madrid over a deal for Dani Ceballos.

The 23 year-old moved to North London last summer from Real Madrid on loan, although no option to buy was included in the deal.

The midfielder has played a key role for our side this season when fit, impressing under both Unai Emery and Arteta this term.

The coach has now confirmed that Arsenal have been in talks with Real Madrid over a possible deal for Ceballos.

Mikel Arteta told ArsenalFC in their press conference, when asked about the player’s future: “Both clubs have been in communication. I really like Dani and what he brings to the team.

“When I joined he wasn’t available because he had a difficult injury, but he’s understanding what we’re trying to do really, really nicely and he has big personality to play and take the ball in any area of the field and give us the continuity that we need as a team to control the games better, but as well without the ball.

“The running that he’s putting in, the tackles, every time with the interceptions, his desire to win that ball back and help the team, he’s improved so much and he looks a really good player at the moment.”

I would assume that Arsenal have asked if there is a possibility to keep Ceballos for another season on loan, with our budget likely to be slim going into the summer.

There has been much talk about a move to sign Thomas Partey in the coming window, with David Ornstein recently talking up our bid whilst also being first to reveal that Bukayo Saka was ready to sign his contract hours before it was officially announced, somewhat strengthening the rumour for Partey.

Could Arsenal afford to sign both players permanently this summer? Or do you agree that we would be more likely to try and agree a new loan for Ceballos?

Patrick