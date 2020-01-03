According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has heaped praise onto star striker Alexandre Lacazette, the Spaniard has hailed one of the ‘clinical’ forward’s ‘biggest qualities’.
Arteta seems confident that Lacazette can improve his goalscoring, the ex-Lyon star hasn’t hit the back of the net in Arsenal’s last four games, but this certainly isn’t an indicator of bad performances.
The 28-year-old seems to be the gel that makes our attacking line tick, Arteta reiterated to the press that the Frenchman ‘makes his teammates better’, which he branded as one of the star’s ‘biggest qualities’.
Arteta believe that a goal will come for the forward ‘naturally’, there really shouldn’t be any concerns regarding Lacazette given his impressive performances.
Here’s what Arteta had to say on the Frenchman’s performances and what could help him hit the back of the net:
“He had the chances to put away [against United]. He has been really helpful in giving us a lot of options. He makes his team-mates better, that’s one of the biggest qualities.”
“As well, every time he is in front of goal normally he is so clinical.”
“I am disappointed that he hasn’t been rewarded with all the work he has done in the last three games because he could have scored three or four goals easily. But the goal will come for him naturally because he is a natural finisher.”
“Does he just need one to go in anyhow? Exactly. And maybe a little bit fresher legs will help as well.”
The Frenchman was fantastic in our 2-0 win over rivals Manchester United, and for a striker of his style – judging him on his number of goals seems like a blatant oversight to his contribution to the team.
I personally believe that Lacazette’s style is perfect when partnered with a prolific scorer in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Lacazette is responsible for making things flow in the final third and Aubameyang has proved countless times that he can put the ball into the back of the net in almost any situation.
He is our own Firmino imo, Firmino does not score much but he makes Liverpool tick. I know Aubameyang scores well through the middle but he tends to be useless when he is not scoring, although judging by his performances on the wing in recent weeks, that might have changed.
Lacazette is stronger than Auba and tends to hold the ball up better, that said I would still prefer to see Auba through the middle and Martinelli on that LW, especially now that he is not in goal scoring form
Both strikers’ contracts are expiring and they seem to be stalling like Ramsey/ Ozil/ Sanchez
If they want 250+ K weekly salary like Ozil, Arsenal had better put them in transfer list ASAP. Aubameyang is a lethal goalscorer and Lacazette is a hardworker, but none of them is worth 250+ K per week
For that amount of money, I expect a more skillful, more threatening and more consistent goalscorer like Suarez, Mane and Salah
Firmino is way better tho and is faster and makes better decisions in the final third.
Lacazette worked really hard against Man United, but some of his hold-up play and his touches were disappointing at that game
I believe Arsenal would not be able to win if Lacazette didn’t press that hard, but he has to improve his composure and pace
However, I think he would have some difficulties in increasing his speed and leaping ability due to aging process and injuries. Therefore Arsenal shouldn’t wait if he is reluctant to extend his contract
Auba’s is up first isn’t it – rest of this year and next. Laca’s is this year plus two?
Aubameyang’s contract will expire in June 2021, so the decision must be made in this summer
Whereas the decision about Lacazette can be made next summer, but Arsenal had better sell him in this year if they want to get higher transfer fee
Who does hold up play in Liverpool…All these hold up play isn’t in vogue
Laca does tremendous work for the team putting opposition defenders under pressure, linking with teammates and scoring big important goals. He’s had a little dry spell but he’ll come good because his attitude and work rate are outstanding, just a matter of time. COYG!!!!
Unlike Auba, Laca is truly an expendable entity, especially considering the fact that he hasn’t been clinical in the final third for the better part of the season…he certainly doesn’t make sense leading the line unless we’re going to take a much more direct approach and minimize the amount of crosses from the wings…that said, if we could find a way to correct our defensive frailties by acquiring a credible CB and CDM, we could take a much more aggressive tactical approach with Martinelli/Saka on the wide left, Pepe on the right, Auba leading the line and Laca tucked in behind him…at Lyon, Laca was really good at arriving late into the box and finding space so that his diminutive stature wasn’t such a hindrance to his effectiveness in and around the box…this is why ManCity had so much success when Fernandinho and Company marshaled the center of the pitch…this allowed them to play their best 5 offensive players at the same time, without having to rely on their backs to push up the wide sides of the field too much…this makes perfect sense because why would you want to rely too heavily on your defensive players to create offensive opportunities or your offensive players to constantly track back to provide coverage in the defensive zone…bottom-line is that it makes no sense to position your best scorer farther away from the net to accommodate a smaller, less effective and less clinical player
why do we not leave it to the Governor and get behind him he is the one to make these decisions not us lets back his integrity