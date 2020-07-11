Arsenal boss Arteta names three traits that will lead Spurs boss Mourinho to further success

Mikel Arteta has claimed that he has no doubt that Jose Mourinho will be a success at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish coach worked under the guise of Jose back in his time with Barcelona when he was getting to grips with the big game, and that experience was a positive one for Arteta.

“He was great!” the Gunners boss told Arsenal FC. “He used to coach us, as you said, with the Barcelona B team.

“He used to come to our training sessions. He had an incredible energy with young players. He was always very, very supportive and (we) all liked him.”

Mikel goes onto add that while his counterpart has taken on a tough job mid-season, he has no doubt that the Portuguese boss will be a success with our rivals, naming the key traits that he possesses which will help him.

“They (Spurs) have had some up and downs, but overall you can clearly see what he wants to bring to the club,” Arteta added.

“He manages the energy, the momentum and established a really strong culture in a strong football club that does it. And as well, he makes sure that he wins, and he has won in every single club that he has been.

“Obviously the situation, the timing when he arrived, is different than starting a new project right from the summer, but I am sure he will be successful.

“He has always been. He always finds the right way to do it and it will take him a bit of time, but I am sure he will do it.”

This will be the first encounter between the two managers since Arteta made the jump into management, and I can’t help but think the young maestro will be schooling the greying rival.

Does Mikel have the advantage going into tomorrow’s derby match?

Patrick