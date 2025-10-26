Arsenal boss Arteta opens up on decade-long set-piece obsession

Mikel Arteta has opened up about when his fascination with set pieces first began, revealing that his focus on the fine details started long before his time as Arsenal manager.

The Spaniard has transformed Arsenal into one of the most dangerous sides in world football from dead-ball situations, with numerous goals now coming from corners and free kicks. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, the Gunners have scored an astonishing 43 goals from set pieces. Everton, the next best Premier League club in that period, have managed 33.

It has reached a stage where almost every other Arsenal goal comes from a set play, with Gabriel Magalhães emerging as one of the most consistent aerial threats. Arsenal’s reputation for set-piece excellence has forced rival clubs to take notice, with several attempting to replicate the Gunners’ methods. But while the results are recent, Arteta has revealed that his obsession with mastering this part of the game began a decade ago.

Arteta’s 10-year set-piece vision

Speaking to Arsenal media, Arteta explained when his commitment to set pieces began.

“Ten years ago I said it’s a massive thing to do that (master set pieces). I started to have a vision and tried to implement a method and tried to be surrounded by the best people to deliver that. I went to City with the best manager in the world and I could see where we could have improved. It was clear because at some point I was doing that (working on set pieces) and I wasn’t the best person in the world to do it. So if I’m not the best person in the world to do it and have the best method to do it, there are ways to improve it. And you could see that straight afterwards when it started to happen. But it’s not about being only obsessed with that. It’s the eagerness to constantly find ways to develop your team, to evolve your team and to give your players more tools to be more unpredictable and especially more efficient. That’s it.”

Set pieces part of Arsenal’s evolution

Arteta was later asked if he values set-piece goals more than open-play ones. While he didn’t suggest they are more important, he acknowledged their growing influence in modern football.

Some fans and pundits have accused Arsenal of relying too heavily on set pieces this season, but such claims overlook the team’s overall balance and dominance. Performances against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United have shown the Gunners’ ability to carve teams open from open play as well.

Beyond their attacking variety, Arsenal’s defensive solidity remains their greatest strength. As Arteta often says, if you can keep a clean sheet, you only need one goal to win.

What do you think, Gooners – have Arsenal simply mastered an art others ignored for too long?

Benjamin Kenneth

