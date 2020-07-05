Arsenal boss Arteta refusing to rule out Champions League hopes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out a return to Champions League football for next season, but is adamant on taking things one match at a time.

Our side have turned things around after enduring back-to-back losses following the restart, with four consecutive wins, a feat that we hadn’t achieved previously this season.

We now occupy seventh place in the Premier League with only five matches remaining, meaning that our European hopes are now down to us.

Finishing in our current position would be enough to guarantee Europa League football for the coming season, although eighth place may well find themselves gifted entry also depending on the FA Cup winners, and if Manchester City’s European ban is upheld by the CAS.

When asked on our chances of qualifying for the Champions League, Arteta told Arsenal FC: “I think we have to win every game and then wait and pray. It’s not about winning one game. I think we need to go game-by-game.

“A few weeks ago, we were really far from even thinking about Europe and now we are a little bit closer at the moment. So let’s go game-by-game and see where it takes us.”

Is Arteta right to be coy on our chances or should he be rallying the troops for a strong finish to the campaign?

Patrick