Arsenal boss believes Emirates can become a ‘fortress’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his side can turn the Emirates Stadium into a ‘fortress’.

The Gunners will welcome Sheffield United to North London tomorrow as they look to build on their impressive home form, in which they have remained unbeaten in the league during 2020.

The last home defeat in the Premier League came against Chelsea back in December for manager Arteta’s first official match in charge, with eight wins and two draws from the following 10 fixtures.

The boss is now targeting an extended run of results, and is keen for the performances to match those results.

“We can create a fortress at the Emirates,” Arteta told Arsenal Media. “It’s going to be crucial for the future results at the end of the season, not just for results but as well for the performance and what we can inspire, what we can transmit at home.

“We want to play with that confidence at home where we have to be really resilient and dominate games to impose ourselves in those games.

“I think the game on Sunday is a really difficult one. I watched Sheffield United’s games already and they deserved much more from those games. The way they played is tricky, so I’m expecting a really difficult game.”

The visit of the Blades shouldn’t pose too much of a threat despite Arteta’s reluctance to boast any confidence. They are yet to notch up a single league goal from their opening three matches, while our side has been in red-hot form winning all but one of our matches so far this season, despite coming up against the Premier League champions on three occasions, in three different competitions.

Has Arteta already turned the Emirates into a fortress? Or does his comments mean that he expects better performances to go with the positive results we have enjoyed thus far?

Patrick