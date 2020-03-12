Arsenal boss confirmed with Coronavirus – Games to be suspended

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been confirmed as having Coronavirus today, which is set to send the Premier League and England into meltdown, with our weekend’s match, and the whole Premier League’s fixtures into the spotlight.

There is little doubt in my mind that our match with Brighton this Saturday will now be postponed following the news, and there is the likelihood that the FA may move to postpone all further stages of the competition. This move may come from the heads of the agency themselves, or from the Prime minister Boris Johnson as the UK are likely to be forced to put preventative measures into place, just as Italy and Spain have had to recently.

The club will work closely with Public Health England in figuring out the best way to move forward, while all players and staff have been urged to self-contain while everybody is tested for the virus. The training ground has also had to be closed until further notice.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

COVID-19 has been on the rise for some months since breaking out in China, and we must all stay vigilant in these testing times. Should you believe you could have the virus, do not go to see your doctor. Call 112 and follow the advice of the staff. Stay Safe